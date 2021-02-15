Advertisement

I-75 northbound shut down due to fatal car crash

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Fire Department says part of I-75 is shut down after a fatal car crash.

The fire department posted on Facebook that I-75 northbound at exit 49 is shut down due to a fatal crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

Fire officials say you need to take US Highway 25 north to get around the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Winter Storm Comes in Late
Here is a look at our latest call for Snow and Ice. Central Kentucky will be right on the...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest Call for Ice & Snow
Here is an updated Call for Ice & Snowfall. We've bumped up snowfall totals across the state...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter Storm threat Sunday night - Tuesday
A very messy system will move through Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls across Kentucky
Crews reopen 20-mile stretch of I-75 in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Tips on finding vaccination appointments
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Some school districts around Kentucky are having an actual bona fide snow day on Tuesday. In...
Garrard County teams up with alum for creative snow day announcement
Director of the Chabad of the Bluegrass
WKYT Investigates | A surge in anti-semitic incidents across US, Kentucky