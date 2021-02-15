Jeff Sheppard on son, Reed: ’I am not going to stop him from going anywhere’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - By the end of his high school career, North Laurel star Reed Sheppard will be one of the most coveted recruits in the nation.

His Jaguars are off to a perfect 14-0 start and he is averaging 33 points and eight rebounds per game. Reed, the son of former Kentucky star Jeff Sheppard, has already posted a 50-point triple-double and has five Division 1 offers to his name.

Kentucky will certainly give Reed a look, but there are rumblings that Jeff has issues with John Calipari.

Fellow Wildcat Cameron Mills tweeted the following to de-bunk that rumor.

#BBN,

Let me be clear regarding one of my best friends...Jeff Sheppard would never stand in the way of his son playing for the team that he, himself dreamed of being on, won National Championships with, and currently pulls for. And there is no issue between he and Cal. Zero. — CAMERON MILLS (@CameronMillz) February 11, 2021

Jeff Sheppard joined Cameron Mills Radio Sunday night to discuss the rumors that he has a rift with John Calipari.

"Absolutely nothing between us that I am aware of."@JeffSheppard15 joined @CameronMillz tonight to squash the rumors that he would prevent his son @reed_sheppard from playing for UK because of a rumor of a "rift" between him and John Calipari.



More tonight at 11 on @WKYT. pic.twitter.com/7BNp1yDclJ — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) February 15, 2021

“Absolutely nothing between us that I am aware of. I don’t think there is anything on his end of the staff’s end at all,” said Sheppard.

He was also asked if he would ever prevent Reed from playing at Kentucky,

“The short answer is no,” added Sheppard. “It is so early in the recruitment process to really try to give hardcore definitive answers on anything right now. I am not going to stop him from going anywhere that he wants to go.”

