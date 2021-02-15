Advertisement

Jeff Sheppard on son, Reed: ’I am not going to stop him from going anywhere’

Jeff joined Cameron Mills Radio to discuss the rumors that he has a rift with John Calipari.
North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - By the end of his high school career, North Laurel star Reed Sheppard will be one of the most coveted recruits in the nation.

His Jaguars are off to a perfect 14-0 start and he is averaging 33 points and eight rebounds per game. Reed, the son of former Kentucky star Jeff Sheppard, has already posted a 50-point triple-double and has five Division 1 offers to his name.

Kentucky will certainly give Reed a look, but there are rumblings that Jeff has issues with John Calipari.

Fellow Wildcat Cameron Mills tweeted the following to de-bunk that rumor.

Jeff Sheppard joined Cameron Mills Radio Sunday night to discuss the rumors that he has a rift with John Calipari.

“Absolutely nothing between us that I am aware of. I don’t think there is anything on his end of the staff’s end at all,” said Sheppard.

He was also asked if he would ever prevent Reed from playing at Kentucky,

“The short answer is no,” added Sheppard. “It is so early in the recruitment process to really try to give hardcore definitive answers on anything right now. I am not going to stop him from going anywhere that he wants to go.”

