Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls across Kentucky

A very messy system will move through Kentucky
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow, freezing rain, and sleet swill sweep through the region.

The second winter storm since this past Thursday is right on top of Kentucky. This one will bring some of the heftiest snowfall totals that we have seen in a few years. The ice event will likely slip east of Lexington this go around.

Here’s the breakdown

MORNING WAVE

- First wave passes through during the morning hours

- It brings snow, freezing rain, and sleet

- We’ll pick up the first couple of inches with this round

SECOND WAVE

- This round will bring the heavier stuff

- Expect this system to put down a few more inches of snow

- It will be with us from this morning through Tuesday

- Grand totals will range from an inch of snow to nearly a foot across our region

There is another round that moves in on Wednesday night. We’ll talk more about that on Tuesday.

