KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON, Ky (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police London Post is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Whitley County.

According to a press release, shortly after 3:30 am on February 14, KSP was requested by the Corbin Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dogwood Cove in the Corbin community of Whitley County.

Kentucky State Police says the preliminary investigation indicates an off-duty Corbin Police officer was contacted at his home by a neighbor in reference to a prowler complaint. The officer went outside where he was confronted by a man.

The officer and the man became involved in an altercation, during which the officer discharged his agency’s issued firearm hitting the man.

The man was taking to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville.

An investigation is ongoing and is being led by Post 11 investigative Sergeant Duane Foley. Sergeant Foley was assisted at the scene by the Post 11 investigative section, the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the Corbin Police Department, Whitley County EMS and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

