Local and state leaders preparing for another winter weather threat

State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because communities are still working to clear ice and debris from Wednesday night's ice storm.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is bracing for another round with Mother Nature.

“We are going to open our emergency operations center overnight Sunday night,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said

Officials are concerned that this winter threat could pack an extra punch because many communities are still reeling after Wednesday night’s ice storm.

“Because most of the trees are still covered in ice, then inches of snow will go on top of that, there’s a great possibility that we’ll have a lot of limbs come down and a lot of debris,” Mayor Gorton said.

So, as local leaders are lining up resources and manpower to combat the winter weather, state leaders are doing the same.

“We’ve prepared our staff and made sure they’re aware of what’s coming and got our systems ready to operate if the need arises,” Madison County Emergency Management Director Dustin Heiser said.

Gov. Andy Beshear said crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will concentrate on maintaining interstates and parkways and keeping them clear of debris.

They are efforts they’re hoping deliver a stronger 1, 2 punch than the incoming snow and ice.

In Lexington, two warming centers will open up Monday at 9 a.m. at the Dunbar Center and the Lexington Senior Center.

