Multiple crashes reported on I-75 in Rockcastle Co.

Kentucky State Police are responding to multiple crashes in Rockcastle County.
Kentucky State Police are responding to multiple crashes in Rockcastle County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Several crashes have been reported on a stretch of I-75 in Rockcastle County.

Kentucky State Police are urging people to avoid travel in the area.

Troopers first reported a multi-car crash in the southbound lanes of I-75 at the 73mm. I-75 is also closed at the Livingston Exit near the Rockcastle and Laurel County lines following multiple collissions.

Troopers say roads are slick in the area and conditions are getting worse.

