No. 3 Kentucky sweeps Georgia, improves to 12-0
The Wildcats have won 27 sets in a row.
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WKYT) - The No. 3 Kentucky volleyball swept Georgia (25-21, 25-10, 25-15) inside Stegemen Coliseum Sunday afternoon to stay perfect at 12-0.
The Wildcats are off to their best start since 1993. Junior Alli Stumler led Kentucky with 18 kills and Avery Skinner had ten kills. Kentucky as a team hit .347, guided by 36 assists from Madison Lilley.
During their 12-0 start, Kentucky has now won 27 sets in a row. UK maintains a two-match lead on Florida (12-2) who currently sits alone in second place in the league.
The Wildcats return home to Memorial Coliseum for the first time all spring on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 against South Carolina.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.