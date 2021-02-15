Crews reopen 20-mile stretch of I-75 in Southern Kentucky

Laurel Co., Ky. (WKYT) - A major stretch of Interstate 75 shut down in Laurel County after being closed briefly Monday morning.

Lily Fire and Rescue says the interstate was closed in both directions from mile markers 29 to 49 because of dangerous road conditions.

That covers a stretch of road from North Corbin to East Bernstadt.

Crews were able to get back out and re-salt the interstate.

While the road is back open, officials say travel should be limited to emergencies only.

WKYT will continue to track this story as it develops.

