VACCINE TEAM | Tips on finding vaccination appointments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

My wife and I are in our 70s and registered several weeks ago for the vaccine. How long should we have to wait to be scheduled?

Frustration about waiting to get the vaccine is echoed by many people reaching out to us.

Amid growing frustration among the state’s older population, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered vaccination priority across the state should be given to phase 1B, people ages 70 or older. While your age group should be given priority, others may still receive vaccinations to ensure the state’s uses all its available doses quickly.

Waiting for the places you registered with online to contact you is one option.

Another option is to periodically search online for an appointment elsewhere.

In Kentucky, 78 Walgreens locations and 47 independent pharmacies part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy group are offering vaccines directly from the federal government. To book an appointment at one of the Walgreens locations, go here. You will need to create a free account to schedule an appointment. For information on vaccinations at one of the Good Neighbor Pharmacies or independent pharmacies, you will need to contact the pharmacy directly.

In addition to sending the state’s allotment of vaccine to regional vaccination sites, hospitals, and local health departments, it is making doses available at select Kroger and Walmart locations. The Kroger locations are in Ashland, Brandenburg, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Elizabethtown, London, Maysville, Murray, and Paducah. Go here to search for availability. To schedule an appointment at a Walmart in Corbin, Berea, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Central City, Crestwood, La Grange, Mayfield, Paducah, Paintsville, Richmond, Shelbyville, Shepherdsville, Tompkinsville, or Winchester, this is the link you will need.

While these are places to search online for an appointment, we recommend checking each site several times a day as new appointments are added periodically.

I’m a candidate in Phase 1C and have secured an appointment at the Horse Park. What type of documentation should I bring to prove I qualify?

While priority is currently being given to those 70 or over, people who are in Phase 1C may be scheduled for vaccinations now to ensure the state meets its goal of each vaccinate site administering at least 90 percent of its supply within seven days.

To be clear, Phase 1C includes anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers.

Based on our conversations with other people who have received their vaccinations at the state’s regional vaccination site, you do not need to show any proof of your identity other than a drivers license or state ID card.

To be safe, bringing a medical record showing your high risk health condition or proof of employment as an essential worker could be helpful.

When will people in Phase 1C start being widely vaccinated?

At this time, supplies of the vaccines approved for use in the United States are limited. Because of this, the Centers for Disease Control made recommendations to states on who should be vaccinated first and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services based its plans on those recommendations.

Here are the various phases and expected general timelines for vaccinations:

Phase 1A (now through end of winter): Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities; health care personnel.

Phase 1B (Now through spring): Anyone 70 or older; first responders; K-12 personnel.

Phase 1C (February through summer): Anyone 60 or older; anyone 16 or older who has a CDC-listed high risk for COVID-19; essential workers

Phase 2 (Late summer through next winter): Anyone 40 or older.

Phase 3 (fall through next winter): Anyone 16 or older.

Phase 4 (TBA): Children under 16 if vaccines are approved for their age group.

If we registered at the Horse Park, is our information only good at that site or does it get redirected to Walgreens when it comes my time to receive the vaccine?

Registration for the state’s regional vaccination site at the Kentucky Horse Park is through Kroger while Walgreens is part of a national pharmacy program,.

In simple terms, the two have nothing to do with one another. So signing up for a vaccine through one company’s website doesn’t mean you’re on a list at the other.

If you’re wanting to get vaccinated sooner rather than later, you can periodically check for available appointments elsewhere. For more information, see the answer to the first question above.

How do I contact UK and Baptist Health to get on their list to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

For more information, click on these links for UK Healthcare and Baptist Health Lexington.

