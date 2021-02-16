Artist in Michigan hiding gnome statues every day for people to find

GRAND HAVEN, Mi. (WVLT) -An artist in Michigan is giving people a new reason to leave their homes for fresh air, creating and hiding dozens of small ceramic gnome statues along the trails at Duncan Wood Park.

WXMI reported, Maggie Bandstra and her dog Nelson have been hiding one gnome each day since the end of November.

Bandstra is in the process of working on her masters’ degree in fine art and painting at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, practicing her work from her family’s home in Grand Haven.

WXMI reported, Bandstra was finishing up her thesis a few months ago when she says she “needed to get up and go for a walk and I had these little gnomes and I thought maybe it’ll be fun to play a game with people.”

Bandstra says she made a post in the Grand Haven Informed Facebook group, explaining her idea and giving people a clue about where she had hidden the first gnome.

“I thought maybe there wouldn’t be people looking,” Bandstra told WXMI.

WXMI reported, that was not the case. People jumped on board for the hunt.

“I found it, and I didn’t know what it was,” said Rhonda Stephenson, who found one of the gnomes several months ago. “I posted to Grand Haven Rocks Facebook page and I said, ‘What is this? What do I do with it?”

Stephenson said her and others have made a habit of coming out to look for the hidden gnomes after Bandstra posts her daily clue.

“You look for them and then you meet everybody else. We’re all in the same area, thinking that it’s this tree, whereas it could be way on the other side of Duncan woods,” said Stephenson.

WXMI reported, the project has brought together a wide network of people who are now sharing their finds with Bandstra and each other online.

“It’s been quite an adventure, and I’ve met lots of new people through this, and it’s just really been a fun way to be social and interacting with people without being close to anyone,” said Bandstra.

Banstra says she documents the whole process in an online journal and on her Instagram page.

