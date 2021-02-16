Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here Comes Another Winter Storm

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a bitterly cold day in the bluegrass state as areas of light snow and snow showers continue to put down light accumulations on top of all the ice and snow from our winter storm. There’s no rest for the weary as the third winter storm in a week is poised to move in late Wednesday and take us through Friday.

As of this writing, around 150,000 customers are without power across the region, especially in eastern Kentucky. With bitterly cold temps in place, this is a very dangerous setup for these folks as it’s going to take some time to get the juice back on. Tress, power lines and power poles are down across the region. To make matters worse, it’s still snowing. This snow is arctic in nature so it has little moisture and just blows around.

Temps tonight can drop below zero in several areas if we can get just a little bit of clearing.

Ok, let’s get to our next winter storm.

Significant amounts of snow and freezing rain are possible across the entire region, but the signal for sleet really isn’t showing up. The first round moves in Wednesday and is primarily light snow everywhere. The main part of the storm then expands in here Thursday with wraparound snow and bitter cold for Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch is out for much of the region.

WKYT team coverage of road conditions

