Floyd County man arrested for attempting to burn down parents’ home

LANGLEY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Floyd County man has been arrested on several charges after attempting to burn down his parents’ home in Langley on Sunday.

Chad Manuel, 35, of Langley, has been arrested on charges of arson, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Floyd County deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of North May Street on a call regarding a possible assault. Neighbors heard someone shouting inside one house, and allegedly witnessed Manuel arguing with his father and choking his mother.

Manuel fled after seeing a deputy, and his parents said that Manuel allegedly held a knife to their throats when they would not allow him to use their car. He also allegedly slashed their tires before fleeing.

Manuel later returned to the house, threatening to burn them alive inside the house, and deputies returned as he was allegedly pouring kerosene throughout the house.

Deputies were able to arrest Manuel after a “brief scuffle.”

