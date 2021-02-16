Advertisement

Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old girl left in a coma following a crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl is now awake.

The news was delivered Monday in a post on the GoFundMe page for Ariel Young.

The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash.

Reid is head coach Andy Reid’s son. Britt Reid was initially placed on administrative leave following the multi-vehicle crash. He’s no longer employed by the team.

Police said the crash happened near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium when Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road.

Police say Reid admitted to having “two or three drinks” before the crash.

