Advertisement

Hasbro scraps Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ action figures

Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gina Carano being fired from “The Mandalorian” is also bringing an end to her Cara Dune action figures.

The Disney+ Star Wars toys were popular, selling out shortly after they were released last year.

Now, toy maker Hasbro has scrapped plans to make any more of the action figures.

Carano’s character on “The Mandalorian” was an instant fan favorite, but the mixed martial artist-turned-actress was fired last Wednesday over social media posts which many considered offensive.

Carano has refused to apologize and plans to develop a movie project with the help of conservative website The Daily Wire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very messy system will move through Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls across Kentucky
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Ice Storm Upon Us
I-75 northbound reopens after fatal crash
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages in the aftermath of...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions

Latest News

Kroger plans to sell a smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 antigen test once it's approved by...
Kroger to sell smartphone COVID antigen test
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
Kroger plans to sell a smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 antigen test once it's approved by...
Smartphone antigen test to be sold by Kroger
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway