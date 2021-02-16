Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is not a time to dwell on this last system because the next one is on the way.

It looks like another messy system will be rolling into Kentucky on Wednesday evening/Thursday morning. There are all kinds of tricky elements associated with it. I know what you are thinking, “Of course it is another tricky system!” We can’t seem to catch a break with the tricky nature of these systems. It looks like there will be potential for more freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Any amount of any of these will be a real concern.

Let’s look at the specifics.

- Third system, in less than a week, moves into Kentucky

- Arctic air will be in place

- Another freezing rain event could lineup

- A better chance of snow will develop

- Snowfall accumulations look heftier this go around

We should have a few days off before another system arrives this weekend.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

