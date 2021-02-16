Lexington city officials give update on battle against severe weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Lexington are still battling the severe winter weather the state is facing.

Officials with the mayor’s office say generally, main roads are passable in the area, and most roads downtown and near the University of Kentukcy campus are clear.

They say between midnight and 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Lexington Police Department responded to 11 non-injury collisions, 57 motorist assists, and 18 traffic hazards. Officers are continuing to monitor the roads for disabled vehicles, downed trees and power lines, and people seeking shelter.

In the last 24 hours, the fire department has responded to 162 incidents, including four injury collisions, one tree falling onto a structure, one transformer fire, and 22 calls from people with injuries. The department has 148 personnel on duty, with all front line units staffed and operational.

The city says they’re again suspending waste collection on Wednesday, Feb. 17 because of conditions. No city carts or dumpsters will be collected that day.

Warming centers will close on Wednesday, but reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Warming centers are located at Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper Street, and at the Senior Center, located behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road. The centers close at 7 p.m.

