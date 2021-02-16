Montgomery County pastor opens church up to people in need after storm

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - People in Montgomery County are trying to help those who don’t have a warm place to stay because of the storm.

Pastor Kelley Blankenship has even turned his church’s sanctuary into a temporary shelter.

“Last week, we had about five families through,” said Pastor Blakenship, Grace Pentecostal Ministries. “We’re trying to prepare the best we can for today and tonight.”

In Montgomery County, more than 1800 people are still without power.

“I was lucky, but it’s been blinking off and on, so I don’t know how long they’ll keep it on,” said Mongomery Co. resident Judy Rudd.

At Grace Pentecostal Church, Pastor Blankenship is trying to keep people out of the cold, turning his sanctuary into a shelter.

Grace Pentecostal Church in Jeffersonville, Montgomery County is taking in people without power, giving them food and a warm place to stay. More details at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/dnUgDPyDr3 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) February 16, 2021

“I’ve always had a passion to help,” Pastor Blankenship said. “They’re welcome to sleep on the pews. We’re gathering up the air mattresses to put in the floors.”

Church members are also assisting by donating food and rescuing people who may be stranded.

For now, the church has postponed all worship services. Blankenship says people can stay here as long as they need to.

“I blessed us to be able to border other people,” Pastor Blankenship said.

Emergency management officials are also taking people without power to local warming shelters.

