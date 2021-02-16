Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to major fire at Glasgow business

Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.(Riley Fudge)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Fire Department responded to the scene at Hughes HVAC located on West Main Street to fight a major fire Monday before 5 p.m.

Two additional county agencies including South Barren and Haywood were called to the fire scene.

One witness captured the blaze on camera who said it was unlike anything he had seen before. He added that he also heard multiple explosions during the fire.

“We could hear the firefighters starting to yell that it’s ‘gonna collapse, it’s gonna collapse, get out, get out.’ And we saw the front end of the building just completely collapse down,” said Riley Fudge, Glasgow resident. “And then the fire started getting more intense. We started seeing the flames come out the windows, started to see the flames come out beside doors and it started to engulf the whole building.”

(Story continues after tweet)

13 News is working to learn more details about what led to the fire and if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Winter Storm Comes in Late
A very messy system will move through Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls across Kentucky
Here is a look at our latest call for Snow and Ice. Central Kentucky will be right on the...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest Call for Ice & Snow
Here is an updated Call for Ice & Snowfall. We've bumped up snowfall totals across the state...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter Storm threat Sunday night - Tuesday
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage

Latest News

Dylan Litwora, 22, and Amber Niedlow, 19, both from Shepherdsville, have been charged with...
Shepherdsville parents arrested after baby found neglected, injured in home filled with bugs
Ethan appears to be quite happy in his new environment, and has even made a couple friends.
Ethan gains canine friends with ongoing home visits
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Rabbi Shlomo Litvin
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Rabbi Shlomo Litvin
WATCH | Tracking the storm in Rowan County
WATCH | Tracking the storm in Rowan County
WATCH | Tracking the storm in Lexington
WATCH | Tracking the storm in Lexington