Officials declare State of Emergency in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in one county are joining others to make sure people affected by Monday’s ice storm are taken care of.

According to a Facebook post from the London Police Department, Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield issued the declaration on Tuesday morning.

As part of the declaration, the county will open a second warming center at West London Baptist Church starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officials ask that those who want to stay there call the Laurel County Emergency Operations Center at 606-862-7904 to let them know they plan on coming.

Restoration Ministries in Laurel County opened up an emergency shelter Monday night. You can find more about the facility here.

