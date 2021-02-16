Advertisement

Randle scores 44 points, Knicks beat slumping Hawks 123-112

Julius Randle scored a season-high 44 points, making a career-best seven 3-pointers and leading the New York Knicks to their third straight victory
New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by teammates Taj Gibson (67) and Immanuel Quickley (5) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, Pool)(Jason DeCrow | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle scored a season-high 44 points, making a career-best seven 3-pointers and leading the New York Knicks to their third straight victory, 123-112 over the slumping Atlanta Hawks. Randle added nine rebounds and five assists in perhaps the best performance of a season that should merit All-Star consideration. The seventh-year forward scored 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the first quarter to send the Knicks to a fast start and ended up one point shy of his career high. RJ Barrett added 21 points and rookie Immanuel Quickley had 16 for the Knicks, who improved to 14-15 and can reach .500 with a victory over Orlando on Wednesday.

