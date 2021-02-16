Randle scores 44 points, Knicks beat slumping Hawks 123-112

NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle scored a season-high 44 points, making a career-best seven 3-pointers and leading the New York Knicks to their third straight victory, 123-112 over the slumping Atlanta Hawks. Randle added nine rebounds and five assists in perhaps the best performance of a season that should merit All-Star consideration. The seventh-year forward scored 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the first quarter to send the Knicks to a fast start and ended up one point shy of his career high. RJ Barrett added 21 points and rookie Immanuel Quickley had 16 for the Knicks, who improved to 14-15 and can reach .500 with a victory over Orlando on Wednesday.