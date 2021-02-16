Rockcastle Middle School serving as warming center

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks are trickling in the front doors of Rockcastle Middle School, where they sign in, get their temperature taken and given a mask if they need one. Then they’re escorted through doors to the gym holding 30 cots.

Rockcastle County Schools Superintendent Carrie Ballinger says she’s one of several in the area without power. She says 75% of Jackson Energy customers in Rockcastle County don’t have power.

The district, the county judge-executive, emergency operations center and the Christian Appalachian Project worked together to set up this warming center. People can get food, water, and rest.

Ballinger says volunteer fire fighters are out knocking on doors willing to give anyone a ride to the center that needs one.

“Our concern is the low temperature for this evening and we just implore to our community don’t stay home and be cold. We have food, we have water, we have a warm place for you to come. Our doors are open. Please come take advantage of this, we promise we’ll take good care of you,” Ballinger said.

The center will stay open as long as it’s needed. If people do have a temperature at the door there’s an isolation room for them.

No issues on the interstate getting to Rockcastle Co...but conditions aren’t good here.

The Mount Vernon police chief told it’s best folks stay off the roads today and tonight.

Many are w/o power.

The middle school is a warming center w/ food, water and distanced cots. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/4aZzIwcevi — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.