Shepherdsville parents arrested after baby found neglected, injured in home filled with bugs

Dylan Litwora, 22, and Amber Niedlow, 19, both from Shepherdsville, have been charged with...
Dylan Litwora, 22, and Amber Niedlow, 19, both from Shepherdsville, have been charged with criminal abuse second degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Bullitt County Detention Center)
Feb. 15, 2021
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Shepherdsville parents after finding their one-month-old child injured and living in unsafe conditions.

Dylan Litwora, 22, and Amber Niedlow, 19, both from Shepherdsville, have been charged with criminal abuse second degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to perform a welfare check at a residence on the 100 block of Caesar Court Saturday night.

The report states that when officers were invited inside, they noticed the home was infested with roaches and bugs near the baby’s crib and rocker.

Their baby was found having trouble breathing, was constipated and in pain with “extreme diaper rash” according to officers.

Along the home, there were electrical cords and excessive clutter which was deemed a fire hazard by police.

Officers continued their search of the home and found mason jars with suspected marijuana, glass pipes, used syringes and other suspected drug paraphernalia.

Litwora told police the marijuana was hemp that “he got off a hemp farm,” according to the arrest report. Niedlow, after being read her rights, confirmed to officers she had used marijuana to calm her nerves.

Officers were also told that the parents did not attend parenting classes that were offered and had substituted milk in the place of formula for their child.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where a CPS worker would continue the investigation.

Litwora and Niedlow are currently booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

