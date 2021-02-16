UK’s Erin Coffel named D1Softball National Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky infielder Erin Coffel was named the D1Softball National Freshman of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday morning.

Coffel exploded onto the scene, hitting .667 on the weekend with at least two hits in every game and five runs batted in. Coffel had four hits and went 4-for-5 in game two with a double and three RBI in addition to hitting a home run in her first-ever NCAA softball game just hours prior to the 4-for-5 game.

The Bremen, Indiana native finished the weekend in style, going 2-for-4 in UK’s 12-9 win at Samford by registering her first-career double and getting two more hits to finish the weekend as Kentucky’s leader in hits (8) and batting average (.667).

Kentucky Softball is back in action on Friday for a doubleheader at UNC-Greensboro beginning at 2 p.m. ET and game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.