Advertisement

UK’s Kroger Field vaccine clinic once again closed because of weather

University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm
University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has decided not to operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field for the third time in less than a week.

Severe winter weather conditions prompted the decisions each time. Kentucky is currently under a state of emergency because of a major storm.

The school will be contacting people who had appointments set for Monday about rescheduling.

The university has also canceled classes for Monday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very messy system will move through Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls across Kentucky
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Ice Storm Upon Us
I-75 northbound reopens after fatal crash
Snow emergency declared for Kentucky
Lexington mayor declares snow emergency, asks drivers to move cars

Latest News

It looks like a wintry mess
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Dylan Litwora, 22, and Amber Niedlow, 19, both from Shepherdsville, have been charged with...
Shepherdsville parents arrested after baby found neglected, injured in home filled with bugs
Ethan appears to be quite happy in his new environment, and has even made a couple friends.
Ethan gains canine friends with ongoing home visits