UK’s Kroger Field vaccine clinic once again closed because of weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has decided not to operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field for the third time in less than a week.

Severe winter weather conditions prompted the decisions each time. Kentucky is currently under a state of emergency because of a major storm.

The school will be contacting people who had appointments set for Monday about rescheduling.

The university has also canceled classes for Monday.

