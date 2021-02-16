VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on wait for caregivers, appointments at Walmart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Why can’t family caregivers who take care of a parent get vaccinated at the same time as their parent?

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it understands everyone’s desire to get a vaccine.

However, each individual should be vaccinated in the phase in which they belong.

The department says it based that decision on the fact vaccine supplies are limited and it used guidance from the CDC in creating Kentucky’s distribution plan which required “careful consideration for the safety and health of all Kentuckians.”

Last week the governor said 15 Walmart stores would start giving vaccines and registration would start on Feb. 15. I have called the stores in Berea and Richmond and got a recording that no Walmart in Kentucky had any vaccines. What happened?

We checked and those Walmart stores are offering vaccinations, but finding an available appointment can be tough.

You must book an appointment online using this link. Availability can change with cancellations and new days being added so you should periodically check the site.

This afternoon we found no available appointments in the next seven days at Walmart pharmacies in Richmond or Berea, but the Walmart in Corbin did have appointments available later this week. Again, that can change quickly.

Here are all the Walmart locations offering vaccinations: Corbin, Berea, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Central City, Crestwood, La Grange, Mayfield, Paducah, Paintsville, Richmond, Shelbyville, Shepherdsville, Tompkinsville, and Winchester.

I’m signed up at several places for vaccination as someone in Phase 1C for health issues. I’m also a child care provider so how do I change my application?

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that child care workers were moved from Phase 1C to Phase 1B. This means you are now eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment at any site currently offering vaccines in Kentucky.

How to change your application for vaccine depends on where you signed up. If you signed up with a local hospital or health department, you should reach out to them.

Explore other options by periodically searching online for an appointments at the following:

While these are places to search online for an appointment, we recommend checking each site several times a day as new appointments are added periodically.

Reminder: If you signed up for notifications on vaccine.ky.gov or by calling the Find-A-Vaccine hotline at 855-598- 2246, that’s just an alert system to tell you when you’re eligible to schedule an appointment. It’s still up to you to find and schedule an appointment.

My husband is 67 years old has several health problems. Where can he sign up at a local pharmacy near me in Lexington?

Here are some of your vaccination options in Fayette County:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.