Gov. Beshear reports 1,255 new cases; 27 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,255 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 390,762 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.58 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 191 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 27 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 4,318.

As of Tuesday, 935 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 272 are in the ICU, and 133 are on ventilators. At least 46,074 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor says starting next week, the state’s vaccine supply will increase by 29%.

“Had a call today with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we continue to get good news. Starting next week, we’re getting a 29% increase in our supply. That’ll mean since this new administration took over, they have increased our weekly amounts by 57%,” Gov. Beshear said.

