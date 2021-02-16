Advertisement

WKYT’s Sky Eye gives us an aerial view of the latest winter wallop

Aerial view of snow, ice in Montgomery County from WKYT Sky Eye
Aerial view of snow, ice in Montgomery County from WKYT Sky Eye
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a wintry scene across the region Tuesday.

This is what it looked like this morning from WKYT’s Sky Eye in Fleming County. Snow and ice cover a farm area along Kendall Lane, just outside of Flemingsburg.

Trees are covered with ice. A pond is frozen over. As we move higher you can see the blanket of white across the fields. Roads are still covered and slick.

Most of this area kept power this time after several hundred were in the dark following last week’s storm.

A similar scene in neighboring Montgomery County.

WKYT Sky Eye flew over the courthouse in downtown Mt. Sterling. Everything is coated with snow and ice. Trees, bushes, even the flag pole.

The higher we go you can tell road crews have been out in the downtown area, but there is still ice and slush on many of the side streets.

The roofs of downtown business are all ice-covered, but most of Mt. Sterling kept power.

The county is in a different situation where this morning around 2,000 people were without electricity.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very messy system will move through Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls across Kentucky
The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages in the aftermath of...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Ice Storm Upon Us

Latest News

Aerial view of snow, ice in Montgomery County from WKYT Sky Eye
Aerial view of snow, ice in Montgomery County from WKYT Sky Eye
WKYT Sky Eye aerial view of Fleming County
WKYT Sky Eye aerial view of Fleming County
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 1,255 new cases; 27 deaths
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here Comes Another Winter Storm