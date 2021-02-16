WKYT’s Sky Eye gives us an aerial view of the latest winter wallop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a wintry scene across the region Tuesday.

This is what it looked like this morning from WKYT’s Sky Eye in Fleming County. Snow and ice cover a farm area along Kendall Lane, just outside of Flemingsburg.

Trees are covered with ice. A pond is frozen over. As we move higher you can see the blanket of white across the fields. Roads are still covered and slick.

Most of this area kept power this time after several hundred were in the dark following last week’s storm.

A similar scene in neighboring Montgomery County.

WKYT Sky Eye flew over the courthouse in downtown Mt. Sterling. Everything is coated with snow and ice. Trees, bushes, even the flag pole.

The higher we go you can tell road crews have been out in the downtown area, but there is still ice and slush on many of the side streets.

The roofs of downtown business are all ice-covered, but most of Mt. Sterling kept power.

The county is in a different situation where this morning around 2,000 people were without electricity.

