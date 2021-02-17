Advertisement

Carbon monoxide death in Laurel County blamed on generator

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people are turning to alternate heat sources due to the power outages. If not used properly, those can be dangerous.

In Laurel County, a carbon monoxide death is under investigation.

State troopers are taking this moment to remind people about the dangers of carbon monoxide as many still wait for power.

Tuesday, troopers responded to a call at a home on Spring Cut Circle. Three people were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Troopers found Tony and Darlene Ragland along with their six-year-old grandson in the home. All were transported to the hospital.

We’re told 61-year old Darlene ended up passing away at the hospital. We spoke to her husband, Tony, off-camera. He’s pretty shaken up right now but he and the grandson are doing okay.

Troopers say the power went out in the home, so the family put a generator in the garage. There was no ventilation.

Troopers say if you need any help, just give them a call.

