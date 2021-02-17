Chirico named new head football coach at George Rogers Clark

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Two months ago, Joe Chirico led the Paintsville Tigers to the Class A state football title.

He wants to do the same in Winchester as the new coach at George Rogers Clark High School. Chirico was introduced Wednesday as the twelfth football coach in school history.

The West Virginia native has been in the mountains most of his life as a coach and is now ready to tackle a new challenge.

“I love the people at Paintsville,” said Chirico during Wednesday’s introductory press conference. “I love the players I’ve coached. They are great kids. I love them all and they know it. The kids here will know I love them. That was tough. That was home for 25 years and to be a part of that community I was blessed and that’s just a piece of the puzzle in our life that we will never forget.”

“Clark county is now the other piece and we move here and build our home here and our family here but glad we got this opportunity,” added Chirico.

Chirico’s record in eight seasons at Paintsville was 86-20.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.