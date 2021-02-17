Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of the state as the third winter storm in a week moves into the Commonwealth. This will bring mainly snow, but should still produce a bit of a mix in the southeast.

Here are some thoughts on how this plays out:

This storm continues to feature more in the way of snow and less freezing rain, but there’s a little rain that may creep into the far southeast.

Sleet isn’t an issue this time.

The Thursday snows will be fairly wet and this is going to add to the weight of the ice already on trees. Additional trees may come down and we are likely to see more power outages.

One wave of light snow works in from the southwest today and brings some light accumulations with it.

The next wave of moisture moves in this evening into early Thursday and brings more widespread accumulations. Some of this may be in mix form across the southeast.

After a weak lull around midday Thursday, the next wave of snow develops across the region and takes us into Thursday night.

Snow showers and flurries will show up into Friday with additional light accumulations.

Frigid temps will come in behind this as temps could make another run at 0 by Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.