Advertisement

City of Lexington expanding rent, utility relief to citizens affected by pandemic

New testing site in Lexington as cases surge.
New testing site in Lexington as cases surge.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has announced the City’s Housing Stabilization Program has received more than $9.6 million in new federal funding to expand rent and utility relief to citizens who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expanded program will assist with overdue rent and utility payments and possible future payments for people within federal eligible income guidelines who have lost income because of the pandemic.

“Thousands of our citizens have lost their jobs, had their hours cut, or taken on additional expenses because of COVID-19,” Mayor Gorton said. “We’re fortunate that these additional funds can expand our city’s investment in preventing evictions. These funds will keep more people in their homes.”

To apply, folks should visit www.covid19renterhelp.org.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Snow accumulation will add up soon.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky
Driving into Jackson County it seemed like road conditions were significantly worse the second...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here Comes Another Winter Storm
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Finding a vaccination appointment and other tips
COVID-19 cases and now winter storms have stopped students at Fayette County Public Schools in...
Fayette Co. Public Schools adjusting plan for return to in-person learning
DANIEL HARPER. Kentucky beat Southeast Missouri State 9-4. Photo by Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Kentucky baseball to appear on national TV nine times in 2021
Rhodes, Schultz Named to First-Team Preseason All-America Team.
Rhodes, Schultz named First-Team Preseason All-Americans
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths