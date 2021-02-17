City of Lexington expanding rent, utility relief to citizens affected by pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has announced the City’s Housing Stabilization Program has received more than $9.6 million in new federal funding to expand rent and utility relief to citizens who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expanded program will assist with overdue rent and utility payments and possible future payments for people within federal eligible income guidelines who have lost income because of the pandemic.

“Thousands of our citizens have lost their jobs, had their hours cut, or taken on additional expenses because of COVID-19,” Mayor Gorton said. “We’re fortunate that these additional funds can expand our city’s investment in preventing evictions. These funds will keep more people in their homes.”

To apply, folks should visit www.covid19renterhelp.org.

