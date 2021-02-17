Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools adjusting plan for return to in-person learning

COVID-19 cases and now winter storms have stopped students at Fayette County Public Schools in their tracks.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases and now winter storms have stopped students at Fayette County Public Schools in their tracks.

“There was a train and it was called winter weather and we just simply got slammed,” said Dr. Marlene Helm, FCPS interim superintendent.

District leaders say they plan to get back on schedule soon.

“We have no intention to try to drag this out intentionally. We have every intention of being as transparent as possible, it’s just that every plan that is written on paper doesn’t always unroll or unfurl the way that you want it to,” Dr. Helm said.

Paul Phillips has twin sons in third grade and his wife teaches first grade.

“I do support the school system as a whole but that doesn’t preclude me from also questioning some of the decisions,” Phillips said.

He says parents deserve more explanation and warning.

“Parents are trying to plan, they have jobs, they have work schedules, many of them can’t be changed on the drop of a dime,” Phillips said.

Dr. Helm says she wants each group of students, families and teachers to have time to settle back into a new routine once they return. Then more grades can be added in layers.

“We know that the phase was to include grades six, nine and 12 and we are still very committed for those students to be brought back into the mix. We haven’t taken them out of phase two,” Dr. Helm said.

Phillips says with many teachers so close to being fully vaccinated, what’s the rush?

“My problem with the timing is that we’ve gone 11 months and now my wife just got the second vaccine shot last Friday, and we know that 7-14 days out is the peak effectiveness,” Phillips said.

Dr. Helm says she wants every student to be back in the classroom this year, but there are a lot of factors that play a role in the decision.

“We have every intention of bringing back every student. We are making every attempt to do that in a way that makes sure that we are respecting and caring for the health and safety of all of our students, families and employees,” Dr. Helm said.

The district says it’s also looking at the availability of other campus employees, like bus drivers and cafeteria workers, to determine when it’s the right time to bring some grade levels back inside.

The district currently has 34 openings for bus drivers. Leaders explained those positions must be filled so all students can return to school.

