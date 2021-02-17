Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools students will learn remotely this week due to weather

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - District officials with Fayette County Public Schools provided an update on in-person learning.

Because of winter weather, the district will do virtual learning the next three days. The district says schools and offices are closed, but teachers will work remotely. School leaders say any student who can’t log on due to power or internet issues will be given extra time to complete assignments.

This week, students in kindergarten, first and second grade were set to return to in-person learning. Because of the weather issues, that has been pushed back to the week of Feb. 22-26.

The district expects grades third through fifth to return to in-person March 3.

