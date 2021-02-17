Gov. Beshear reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 391,772 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.99 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 163 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 18 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 4,336.

As of Wednesday, 934 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 259 are in the ICU, and 128 are on ventilators. At least 46,225 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.”

