Advertisement

Jackson County still struggling with power outages as next round of wintry weather looms

By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving into Jackson County it seemed like road conditions were significantly worse the second our crew crossed the county line.

Whether it’s the slushy roads or the tree limbs lining the streets, the county is still recovering from the latest winter storm.

However, what we could see is only part of the problem. Those downed tree limbs lead to a lot of power outages. At one point, about three-quarters of the county was without power.

It’s been restored to several homes, but about 4,000 are still in the dark. We saw crews out working on some of those powerlines. The county is trying to provide resources in the meantime.

The National Guard is called in this morning to help out. There’s also a warming shelter set up at Tyner Elementary and they’re helping fill propane gas tanks.

Crews are extremely busy today and they’re asking people to stay at home if possible.

“We’re just trying to tell people not to panic. Don’t be out in less you absolutely have to be out. You can see how bad the roads are this morning up here,” said Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard. “Our road crews are exhausted. They’ve been out since Saturday and they’re just absolutely worn out and we’re limited on how many people we have. So we’re trying to keep people off the roads unless it’s an emergency.”

With this next winter storm rolling in, Jackson county officials expect to see more damage and power outages and their work will likely be reversed, but they say they won’t stop.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Snow accumulation will add up soon.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages in the aftermath of...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here Comes Another Winter Storm
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton
LIVE: Mayor Gorton gives an update on Lexington’s preparations for 3rd round of wintry weather
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
Some people are turning to alternate heat sources due to the power outages. If not used...
Carbon monoxide death in Laurel County blamed on generator
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear gives update on next winter storm, ongoing recovery efforts