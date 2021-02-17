Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The hits keep coming! This third storm will roll through today and tomorrow.

Our recent stretch of weather has been a very busy one. Rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and snow have dominated the forecast. We will see even more get cranked up today and tomorrow. This will be the final major player in our big stretch of active weather.

The first waves will be here early in the day. It will likely fall as all snow during the beginning. There will be some time in between this batch and the next batch. Once our next wave begins pushing into Kentucky we will see another chance for mixing precipitation. I expect another line of freezing rain to develop.

Breakdown:

- Initial round of snow passes through

- Second wave arrives Wednesday night/Thursday morning

- It has the potential to bring more accumulating ice and snow

- The ice accumulations will be considerably lighter than previous storms

- We could end up with several inches of snow by the time it ends

Cold air will continue to run the show through the weekend. At least we are taking a break from the active weather.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

