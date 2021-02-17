Advertisement

Keeneland to allow limited number of fans for spring meet

COVID protocols will still be in place
Keeneland will allow a limited number of fans for the 2021 spring meet.
Keeneland will allow a limited number of fans for the 2021 spring meet.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland announced on Wednesday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the spring meet, which will be held April 2-23.

A limited number of pre-sold ticket packages, including dining, Grandstand seating, will be available. Limited access to race participants, sponsors, box holders and Club members will also be allowed.

“The enthusiasm and loyalty of our fans are what make Keeneland so special,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We have missed their presence on race days and we are excited to welcome them, albeit in limited number, back to Keeneland. We appreciate the support of the Central Kentucky community this past year, and we hope this step is the first toward somewhat normal operations in the fall.”

Keeneland says all COVID-19 safety measures will still be in place duing the spring meet, which includes face coverings and social distancing. Health screenings and temperature checks will resume at all entrances.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Snow accumulation will add up soon.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages in the aftermath of...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here Comes Another Winter Storm
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

Latest News

The UK-LSU women's basketball game is being moved to Friday.
UK women, LSU basketball game move to Friday
Thousands of empty seats go unused at the All "A" state tourney due to Covid and the weather.
All “A” Classic tournament canceled due to weather
Coffel exploded onto the scene, hitting .667 on the weekend with at least two hits in every...
UK’s Erin Coffel named D1Softball National Freshman of the Week
New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by teammates Taj Gibson (67) and Immanuel...
Randle scores 44 points, Knicks beat slumping Hawks 123-112