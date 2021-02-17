Keeneland to allow limited number of fans for spring meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland announced on Wednesday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the spring meet, which will be held April 2-23.

A limited number of pre-sold ticket packages, including dining, Grandstand seating, will be available. Limited access to race participants, sponsors, box holders and Club members will also be allowed.

“The enthusiasm and loyalty of our fans are what make Keeneland so special,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We have missed their presence on race days and we are excited to welcome them, albeit in limited number, back to Keeneland. We appreciate the support of the Central Kentucky community this past year, and we hope this step is the first toward somewhat normal operations in the fall.”

Keeneland says all COVID-19 safety measures will still be in place duing the spring meet, which includes face coverings and social distancing. Health screenings and temperature checks will resume at all entrances.

