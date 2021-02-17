Kentucky baseball to appear on national TV nine times in 2021
UK first appears on national television on Sunday, Mar. 21 when Missouri comes to town.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team will be featured on national television nine teams this season.
Three of those appearances will air during the SEC’s Thursday night showcase. All of the Wildcats’ home games and 30 conference games will be available via SECN+.
Kentucky is set to play 29 games this season against teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, including nine of their 10 SEC opponents (27 of 30 league games). As it stands entering the season, UK will play 14 games against teams ranked in the preseason Top 10.
UK opens the season at home for the first time since 1983, hosting Miami University on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.
The other appearances are as follows:
Sunday, March 21 MISSOURI Noon SEC Network
Saturday, March 27 at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC Network
Thursday, April 1 at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Friday, April 2 at Mississippi State 7 p.m. SEC Network
Saturday, April 10 LSU 2 p.m. SEC Network
Saturday, April 17 at Georgia 7 p.m. SEC Network
Tuesday, April 20 LOUISVILLE 5 p.m. ESPNU
Thursday, April 29 at Tennessee 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Thursday, May 6 FLORIDA 7 p.m. SEC Network
