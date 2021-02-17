Advertisement

Kentucky volleyball’s weekend series vs. South Carolina postponed

The teams will look to make up the series at a later date.
UK vs. South Carolina volleyball postponed
UK vs. South Carolina volleyball postponed(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 3 Kentucky volleyball’s weekend series vs. South Carolina has been postponed. The Wildcats and Gamecocks were scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday in Lexington.

The postponement comes after a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing in the South Carolina program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

The teams will look to make up the series at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Snow accumulation will add up soon.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky
Driving into Jackson County it seemed like road conditions were significantly worse the second...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here Comes Another Winter Storm
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

Latest News

Morehead State opens the season Saturday at JMU.
Morehead State football set to open seven-game spring schedule
Chirico named new football coach at GRC.
Chirico named new head football coach at George Rogers Clark
DANIEL HARPER. Kentucky beat Southeast Missouri State 9-4. Photo by Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Kentucky baseball to appear on national TV nine times in 2021
Rhodes, Schultz Named to First-Team Preseason All-America Team.
Rhodes, Schultz named First-Team Preseason All-Americans