Kentucky volleyball’s weekend series vs. South Carolina postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 3 Kentucky volleyball’s weekend series vs. South Carolina has been postponed. The Wildcats and Gamecocks were scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday in Lexington.

The postponement comes after a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing in the South Carolina program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

The teams will look to make up the series at a later date.

