Advertisement

Lexington neighborhoods remain snow-covered while Streets and Roads Dept. works to clear main roads

Streets in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood in Lexington are still covered in snow and ice.
Streets in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood in Lexington are still covered in snow and ice.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington road crews have been working 12-hour shifts to try to get streets as clear as possible.

With all of the ice and snow, the main roads have taken up much of that time leaving many side roads and neighborhoods still covered.

“Autumn Ridge is kind of snowed in like everybody else,” Patrick Johnston who lives in the neighborhood said.

Johnston took it upon himself Tuesday afternoon to dig out of his driveway and shovel the sidewalk. But, when it comes to his neighborhood streets, he’s relying on his patience.

“I think the main Autumn Ridge drive is looking pretty good, but the side streets obviously have not been touched yet,” Johnston said. “But, I know the city is probably doing a pretty good job trying to take care of the main roads.”

According to a press release from the mayor’s office, road crews brought in contractors and heavy equipment to help clear snow off major roads.

Director Rob Allen said at this point main roads are passable, downtown and UK campus main roads are good, but he said all travel is still at your own risk.

And, with another winter threat on the way, it may be a while before crews can even scratch the surface when it comes to neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very messy system will move through Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls across Kentucky
The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages in the aftermath of...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Ice Storm Upon Us

Latest News

The Fayette County School Board has made a decision on the return to school.
Fayette Co. Public Schools students will learn remotely this week due to weather
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Jackson Co. Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard, County...
WATCH The Breakdown | Jackson Co. Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard, County EMA Director Jamie Strong
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Battalion Chief Jordan Saas with the Lexington Fire...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Battalion Chief Jordan Saas with the Lexington Fire Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Joe Arnold with the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Joe Arnold with the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives