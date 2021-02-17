Lexington neighborhoods remain snow-covered while Streets and Roads Dept. works to clear main roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington road crews have been working 12-hour shifts to try to get streets as clear as possible.

With all of the ice and snow, the main roads have taken up much of that time leaving many side roads and neighborhoods still covered.

“Autumn Ridge is kind of snowed in like everybody else,” Patrick Johnston who lives in the neighborhood said.

Johnston took it upon himself Tuesday afternoon to dig out of his driveway and shovel the sidewalk. But, when it comes to his neighborhood streets, he’s relying on his patience.

“I think the main Autumn Ridge drive is looking pretty good, but the side streets obviously have not been touched yet,” Johnston said. “But, I know the city is probably doing a pretty good job trying to take care of the main roads.”

According to a press release from the mayor’s office, road crews brought in contractors and heavy equipment to help clear snow off major roads.

Director Rob Allen said at this point main roads are passable, downtown and UK campus main roads are good, but he said all travel is still at your own risk.

And, with another winter threat on the way, it may be a while before crews can even scratch the surface when it comes to neighborhoods.

