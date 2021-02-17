Lexington road crews trying to get as much done as possible before next round of wintry weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews are back at it Wednesday morning, trying to get as much done on Lexington’s streets and roads as they can before another winter system moves in tomorrow.

We’ve been saying for about a week now that roads are going to be pretty slick as a result of all these winter storms and we’re still seeing that.

Man O’War at Sir Barton Way is looking better than yesterday, but still not in great condition, and that area is a main, high-priority road in Lexington.

Main roads are looking better but side roads and neighborhoods are not. This is just off of Man O’War and you can see all the slush. Roads crews are back at it again today working to clear streets before another winter blast. I’ll have more coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/W08JH92Zc8 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) February 17, 2021

When you get on side roads, secondary, third-tier roads, then you’re going to see quality drastically drop.

We’re still seeing a lot of snow-covered side roads and honestly, when you get out of your car and walk around in those areas it almost sounds like walking over a wooden floor or knocking on a hollow wall.

That’s because it’s not just snow on these roads. Underneath there, is that compacted down layer of slush, sleet and ice. So, even once a plow gets the snow out of the way there’s still, even more, to contend with.

Crews are working hard and working fast to get as much done as possible, but we spoke with one man who said he’d appreciate it if crews would take a bit more time to watch they’re putting this snow.

He says every year crews pile snow and ice up at the end of his driveway and, at 78 years old, it could take him upwards of 4-5 hours to break up the chunks.

“I know they’re busy and they’re on a heavy schedule and it’s difficult for them, but it’s also difficult for me to do this,” said homeowner Deward Walton.

Deward tells us he respects all the work the plow drivers are doing.

Remember, don’t go out if you don’t have to. If you have to: be extremely cautious. Add extra room and extra time.

