Advertisement

Lexington road crews trying to get as much done as possible before next round of wintry weather

By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews are back at it Wednesday morning, trying to get as much done on Lexington’s streets and roads as they can before another winter system moves in tomorrow.

We’ve been saying for about a week now that roads are going to be pretty slick as a result of all these winter storms and we’re still seeing that.

Man O’War at Sir Barton Way is looking better than yesterday, but still not in great condition, and that area is a main, high-priority road in Lexington.

When you get on side roads, secondary, third-tier roads, then you’re going to see quality drastically drop.

We’re still seeing a lot of snow-covered side roads and honestly, when you get out of your car and walk around in those areas it almost sounds like walking over a wooden floor or knocking on a hollow wall.

That’s because it’s not just snow on these roads. Underneath there, is that compacted down layer of slush, sleet and ice. So, even once a plow gets the snow out of the way there’s still, even more, to contend with.

Crews are working hard and working fast to get as much done as possible, but we spoke with one man who said he’d appreciate it if crews would take a bit more time to watch they’re putting this snow.

He says every year crews pile snow and ice up at the end of his driveway and, at 78 years old, it could take him upwards of 4-5 hours to break up the chunks.

“I know they’re busy and they’re on a heavy schedule and it’s difficult for them, but it’s also difficult for me to do this,” said homeowner Deward Walton.

Deward tells us he respects all the work the plow drivers are doing.

Remember, don’t go out if you don’t have to. If you have to: be extremely cautious. Add extra room and extra time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages in the aftermath of...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here Comes Another Winter Storm
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage

Latest News

99 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Another round of snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snow accumulation will add up soon.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky
Lexington road crews have been working 12-hour shifts to try to get streets as clear as possible.
WATCH | Lexington neighborhoods remain snow-covered while Streets and Roads Dept. works to clear main roads