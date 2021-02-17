Advertisement

Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Kentucky man was found dead Wednesday morning in Perry County.

51-year-old Tony Pence was found dead after he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

Tony Pence was reported missing for 30 hours, but the Perry County coroner is not sure how long he was dead at the site of the crash.

Pence’s cause of death is still unknown as the coroner’s office continues to investigate.

