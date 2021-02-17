Morehead State football set to open seven-game spring schedule

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - February 20 at 12:00, the Morehead State football team opens their seven-game spring schedule on the road at James Madison.

After visiting the defending national runners-up, the Eagles will play six games against Pioneer Football League opponents. Morehead State will visit Presbyterian, Davidson and Butler and host Stetson, Valparaiso and Butler in a second meeting of the season.

Morehead State finished 5-7 in 2019 and with COVID-19 still at large, having a senior-laden squad will help when it comes to navigating this unique season.

“Right now it’s more important that ever just because of what I talked about with our team,” said Morehead State head football coach Rob Tenyer. “The time that we didn’t get to spend together like we normally would. When we did engage in team activities or virtual team activities or when we started practice, that’s very important and it has been the glue to our program.”

Saturday’s game at JMU can be streamed on FloSports.

