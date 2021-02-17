Advertisement

Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say seven people have been injured by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims.

Six were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital.

Their conditions weren’t immediately available. Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

