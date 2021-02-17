Rhodes, Schultz named First-Team Preseason All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky outfielder John Rhodes and infielder/outfielder Austin Schultz have been named First-Team Preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Kentucky is one of just three teams in the nation to have two first-team selections.

Rhodes is also a Third-Team All-American by Baseball America, D1 Baseball and Collegiate Baseball. He is ranked as high as the No. 32 overall prospect by MLB.com in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Rhodes ranked second nationally in doubles in 2020 with 10, twice as many as any other rookie in the SEC. He batted .426 overall in 61 at bats with 11 runs, 26 hits, 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 RBI and five hit by pitch. He slugged .672 as part of a 1.157 OPS. The .426 average was the highest for any UK player with at least 50 at-bats since Jeff Abbott batted .445 in 1994.

Schultz was named the first-team second baseman after hitting .393 with 11 extra-base hits and a team-high 20 runs and 20 RBI in just 61 at-bats last spring. He ranked third in the Southeastern Conference in total bases with 46 and fourth in slugging percentage at .754.

Kentucky is set to open the 2021 season on Feb. 23 at Kentucky Proud Park against Miami University.

