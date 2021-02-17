Advertisement

Texas Game Wardens rescue cold stunned sea turtles

Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the...
Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays.(Source: Texas Game Wardens)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The freezing temperatures across the country aren’t just hard on the humans.

Texas game wardens have rescued 141 sea turtles stunned by the cold waters at the southern tip of the state.

The wardens pulled them from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays, according to their official Twitter account.

Cold stunned is when a sea turtle has become hypothermic due to severe cold weather.

“Like all reptiles, sea turtles are ectothermic (cold-blooded) and cannot regulate their body temperature. If water temperatures drop below approximately 50°F (10°C), sea turtles become lethargic and are unable to swim. They float up to the surface and become vulnerable to boat strikes or wash ashore and become stranded. If not rescued quickly, these defenseless animals often die of shock, predation, or trauma due to boat strike.”

National Park Service

Temperatures in southern Texas have plunged below freezing this week.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Snow accumulation will add up soon.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages in the aftermath of...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here Comes Another Winter Storm
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

Latest News

A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution
Actor Daniel Dae Kim talks about the effect of recent hate crimes on the Asian American...
Daniel Dae Kim says his parents are fearful amid surge in hate crimes
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden’s $15 wage proposal: Job killer or a boon for workers?
Mayor Linda Gorton
LIVE: Mayor Gorton gives an update on Lexington’s preparations for 3rd round of wintry weather