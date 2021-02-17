Advertisement

UK women, LSU basketball game move to Friday

Originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18
The UK-LSU women's basketball game is being moved to Friday.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK women’s basketball game against LSU, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to Friday, the school announced.

The game is slated to tip at 2 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Tickets purchased for the game are valid for Friday.

UK says the game is being moved because of weather conditions across the south.

