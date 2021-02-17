VACCINE TEAM | Finding a vaccination appointment and other tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Getting the vaccine has been very frustrating. I have been trying to help my dad get signed up in Winchester. Why has it been so hard to get the vaccine in your local town? Also, I am in Phase 1C and when does that start?

First, we receive similar comments from other people frustrated trying to find where to get an appointment.

There are several places in or near Clark County offering vaccinations:

While some of these are places allow you to search online for appointments, we recommend checking each site several times a day as new appointments are added and cancellations open up time slots.

Here’s our answer to your second question regarding Phase 1C.

While priority is being given to those 70 or over, people who are in Phase 1C may be scheduled for vaccinations now to ensure the state meets its goal of each vaccinate site administering at least 90 percent of its supply within seven days.

Phase 1C includes anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers.

For everyone, here are the various phases and expected general timelines for vaccinations:

Phase 1A (now through end of winter): Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities; health care personnel.

Phase 1B (Now through spring): Anyone 70 or older; first responders; K-12 personnel.

Phase 1C (February through summer): Anyone 60 or older; anyone 16 or older who has a CDC-listed high risk for COVID-19; essential workers

Phase 2 (Late summer through next winter): Anyone 40 or older.

Phase 3 (fall through next winter): Anyone 16 or older.

Phase 4 (TBA): Children under 16, if vaccines are approved for their age group.

Is the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington still doing vaccines?

Yes, it’s is one of the state’s regional vaccination sites. Appointments which may be booked online are available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays .

The site is operated through a partnership with Kroger. To book an appointment online, use this link.

I am 59 years old and have COPD. My GP said that if I get COVID-19 that I will die. Can you help?

Based on your age and the fact you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, you are part of Phase 1C. It includes anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers.

While priority is currently being given to those 70 or over, people who are in Phase 1C may be scheduled for vaccinations now to ensure the state meets its goal of each vaccinate site administering at least 90 percent of its supply within seven days.

See the answer to our first question for information and links to places to try and schedule a vaccination.

Our tip of the day

If you signed up for notifications on vaccine.ky.gov or by calling the Find-A-Vaccine hotline at 855-598- 2246, that’s just an alert system to tell you when you eligible to schedule an appointment.

It’s still up to you to find and schedule an appointment.

