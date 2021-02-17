Advertisement

White House relaunches Snapchat account

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have missed the official White House Snapchat account, you’ll be glad to hear that it is back.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration relaunched the account with a message from the president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first Snapchat as president, President Joe Biden donned a mask and pleaded with Snapchatters to wear one too.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also made an appearance.

The White House Snapchat account was created in 2016 under the Obama administration and was also used by the Trump administration, but the company terminated the account following the United States Capitol riots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very messy system will move through Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls across Kentucky
The third storm in less than a week is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Third winter storm is set to move in on Wednesday
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages in the aftermath of...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Ice Storm Upon Us

Latest News

President Joe Biden comforts a second grade student during a CNN town hall.
President Joe Biden comforts a second grader during a CNN town hall
Lexington road crews have been working 12-hour shifts to try to get streets as clear as possible.
WATCH | Lexington neighborhoods remain snow-covered while Streets and Roads Dept. works to clear main roads
District officials with Fayette County Public Schools provided an update on in-person learning.
WATCH | Fayette Co. Public Schools students will learn remotely this week due to weather
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021,...
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead