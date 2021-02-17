Advertisement

Young Florida boy escapes trash truck blade thanks to driver

A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was...
A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was emptied into it, but the driver was monitoring and saw something unusual drop in. So, he stopped the blade and called 911.(Source: Waste Connections South Florida via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was emptied into the truck.

The boy told Tampa television station WFLA that he thought he was going to become a “mashed potato.”

The driver was monitoring the truck and saw something unusual drop in. He stopped the blade and called 911.

We’d like to give a huge shout out to frontline worker Waldo Fidele from our location in Tampa, Florida. Waldo, thank...

Posted by Waste Connections on Friday, February 12, 2021

The boy was playing outside his grandmother’s house when he decided to hide in the can. His grandmother was thankful for the driver’s quick reaction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

